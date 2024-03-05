Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $21.88 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

