Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

