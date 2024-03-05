ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of ProAssurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,833. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $296.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 266,578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth $3,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

