ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.29

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 4310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

ProShares Ultra Financials Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYG. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 425.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

