ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $10.62

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.85. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 38,167,192 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 42,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 174,314 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

