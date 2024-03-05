PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered PTC Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of PTCT opened at $30.98 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $198,737.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,788 shares of company stock worth $821,819. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $85,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

