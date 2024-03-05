Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,459 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $605,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 49.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.14. The stock had a trading volume of 301,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.77 and its 200 day moving average is $274.40. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

