Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

