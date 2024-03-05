Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 2,501 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,482.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $4,519,183.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,482.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,616 shares of company stock worth $7,700,027. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.86. 2,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,116. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $183.60. The firm has a market cap of $950.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

