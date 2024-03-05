Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 6,708 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 263.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 63.7% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 116,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 45,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 352,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

NASDAQ SKWD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,455. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,421,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,421,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

