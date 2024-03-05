Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBOW. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverBow Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

SBOW stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. 37,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,360. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SilverBow Resources Profile

(Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.