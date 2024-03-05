Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kforce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Trading Down 1.2 %

Kforce stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,281. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kforce

Kforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.