Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 910.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 402,913 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,164,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TREX traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.88. 21,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TREX

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.