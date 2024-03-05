Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,289 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

LU stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 524,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,169. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

