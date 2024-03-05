Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $588,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,684,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,868 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,934,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,850,000 after purchasing an additional 776,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

