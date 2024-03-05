Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 474.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 422.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,308. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,349 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,712. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

