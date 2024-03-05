Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,103 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 44,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. 13,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,445. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

