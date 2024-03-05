Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 152.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Navigator were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVGS. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 104.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 78,702 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Navigator by 8.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of Navigator stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. 3,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $16.48.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

