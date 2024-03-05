Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.06 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $427.77. 2,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

