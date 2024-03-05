Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.20 Million in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,930 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Kimbell Royalty Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after acquiring an additional 709,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $7,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 273,159 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 26,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,031. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRP

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.