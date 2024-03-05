Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.22 Million in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.03. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,874. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $591,446.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $479,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

