Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,378,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.3 %
COOP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. 12,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,775. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99.
Insider Activity
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
