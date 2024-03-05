Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,378,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.3 %

COOP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. 12,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,775. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

