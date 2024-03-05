Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 5,921 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Titan Machinery worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. 4,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,176. The company has a market capitalization of $578.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

