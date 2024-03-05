Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 25,634 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,634 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IT stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $464.40. 6,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,299. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $474.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

