Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 6,980 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,670. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $228,881.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $453,490.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $228,881.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $4,218,484. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

