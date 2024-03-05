Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 9,211 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

