Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OneMain by 36.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 151,226 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 120.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $10,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,370. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on OMF shares. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

