Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Quanterix traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 182828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Insider Transactions at Quanterix

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

