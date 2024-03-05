Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 25,200 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $632.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $649.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.24 and a 200 day moving average of $559.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

