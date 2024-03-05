Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Up 4.7%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

