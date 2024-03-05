Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. 11,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,551. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $264.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.08 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

