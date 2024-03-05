RAMP (RAMP) Trading 24.5% Higher This Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and $19,034.93 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

