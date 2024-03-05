Raymond James Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$11.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.83. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5851911 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.49%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

