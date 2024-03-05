RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Position Raised by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,506. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.76. 58,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.29.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

