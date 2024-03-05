RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Given Hold Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their hold rating on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RMAX. StockNews.com downgraded RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $8.25 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,983,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 358,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 334,290 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

