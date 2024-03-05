Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Birkenstock (BIRK)

Birkenstock (NYSE: BIRK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.50 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Birkenstock was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Birkenstock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $56.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Birkenstock Stock Down 3.1 %

BIRK stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. 281,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,512. Birkenstock Holding plc has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22.

Get Birkenstock Holding plc alerts:

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $458,539,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,615,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,916,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,152,000.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Holding plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock Holding plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.