Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Birkenstock (BIRK)

Birkenstock (NYSE: BIRK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/4/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.50 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/29/2024 – Birkenstock was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2024 – Birkenstock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $56.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Birkenstock Stock Down 3.1 %
BIRK stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. 281,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,512. Birkenstock Holding plc has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Birkenstock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Holding plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock Holding plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.