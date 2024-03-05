Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Price Performance
Shares of REED opened at $1.59 on Friday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.
Reed’s Company Profile
