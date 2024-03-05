Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt Sells 358 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $965.21. 392,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $863.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

