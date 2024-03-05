Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

