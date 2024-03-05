Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $17.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.77. 32,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,783. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $333.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,996 shares of company stock worth $26,635,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

