Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 626.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 626.25 ($7.95).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.30) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.3 %

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

LON:RTO opened at GBX 424.30 ($5.39) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 415.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 479.43. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,540.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

