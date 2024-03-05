Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 626.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 626.25 ($7.95).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.30) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
