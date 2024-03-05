Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 626.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 626.25 ($7.95).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.30) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:RTO opened at GBX 424.30 ($5.39) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 415.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 479.43. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,540.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

