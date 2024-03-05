Repay’s (RPAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

RPAY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repay by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 788,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after buying an additional 382,846 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Repay by 79.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after buying an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Repay by 23.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,048,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 569,452 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

