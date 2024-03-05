Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 226,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 86,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.