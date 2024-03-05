Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 5th (AAV, AC, ATD, BNE, CNQ, DBM, FL, GRID, GTLB, PLC)

Mar 5th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 5th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was given a C$31.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$91.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$110.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) was given a C$2.50 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.55 to C$1.40.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) was given a C$6.25 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.50 to C$28.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) was given a C$3.25 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

