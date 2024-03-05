Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 5th (ALG, BARK, CABO, CDXS, CHMI, FIX, IOT, JWN, LYFT, MAG)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 5th:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Alamo Group Inc alerts:

BARK (NYSE:BARK) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.90 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $615.00 price target on the stock.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $64.50 target price on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.