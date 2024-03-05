Reviewing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -18.43% -6.77% -5.10% Lyft -7.73% -54.80% -5.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grab and Lyft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.36 billion 5.11 -$434.00 million ($0.10) -30.70 Lyft $4.40 billion 1.55 -$340.32 million ($0.89) -19.19

Volatility and Risk

Lyft has higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Grab has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grab and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lyft 1 18 4 0 2.13

Grab currently has a consensus target price of $4.81, suggesting a potential upside of 56.76%. Lyft has a consensus target price of $13.93, suggesting a potential downside of 18.41%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Lyft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grab beats Lyft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab



Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Lyft



Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

