Reviewing Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.78, meaning that its share price is 678% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FOMO and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOMO and Natura &Co’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.64 -$553.91 million N/A N/A

FOMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02% Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48%

Summary

Natura &Co beats FOMO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

