Robert W. Baird Boosts Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $58.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIRK. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $37.15 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $458,539,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $177,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $99,615,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $70,916,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $27,152,000.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

