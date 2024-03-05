Robert W. Baird Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $54.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,669,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.