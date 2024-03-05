Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.15.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Rogers Sugar stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.22. 528,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.59. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$6.41.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4701087 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers Sugar

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. In other news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Insiders bought 60,965 shares of company stock valued at $315,618 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.